Tesla Model X Owner Files Lawsuit Claiming Unintended Acceleration

A Tesla Model X owner is suing the American automaker asserting that his electric SUV accelerated while it was being parked.
According to Ji Chang Son, he was parking his Model X in his garage in September and unexpectedly, the vehicle accelerated forward.
In the lawsuit, the scene is described in detail, “The vehicle spontaneously began to accelerate at full power, jerking forward and crashing through the interior wall of the garage, destroying several wooden support beams in the wall and a steel sewer pipe, among other things, and coming to rest in Plaintiffs' living room.”
The lawsuit has been filed in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California and cites seven other complaints about sudden acceleration registered with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Reuters reports that the lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and alleges product liability, breaches of warranty and negligence.
Image via Ji Chang Son Facebook