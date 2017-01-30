Tesla P100D Destroys CTS-V Before Setting New World Record

As awesome as this 2017 Cadillac CTS-V looks thanks to that Carbon Black Sport Package, it's still no match for what is otherwise, a record-setting 4-door saloon.
The Cadillac CTS-V is without a doubt, one of the world's quickest mid-size saloons, rated at 650 PS and 855 Nm (630 lb-ft) of torque. In a straight line, it'll hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds and max out at around 320 km/h (198 mph).
The updated Tesla Model S P100D with the Ludicrous Plus mode however is sort of in a league of its own when it comes to acceleration. In other words, it doesn't take long for the CTS-V to become a spec of light behind the Model S.
What's even more impressive is that another Model S P100D managed to set a new world record for a 1/4 mile pass in the stock 4-door sedan category, with a time of 10.726 seconds at 120.27 mph (193.55 km/h).
This new time of 10.72 seconds shatters the previous record of 10.76 seconds (held by the DragTimes-owneed P100D) - not by much, obviously, but in drag racing circles, every hundredths of a second counts.