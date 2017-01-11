Tesla Unleashes "Ludicrous Plus" Mode For P100D Flagships

Tesla's latest software update includes a way for you to enable Ludicrous+, thus making your P100D Model S or Model X a tiny bit quicker.
In order to activate this mode, all you need is a P100D Tesla and 2.52.22 or later firmware. What you do next is hold the Ludicrous button for 5 seconds, and select 'Yes, bring it on!', after the screen goes into warp speed mode.
Visual changes include the right side power meter adding a magenta arc for battery temperature, whereas on the left side, you get a new scroll-wheel selection for readouts, showing maximum values for battery power, individual motor power and longitudinal acceleration.
In terms of performance, Brooks from DragTimes managed to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.46 seconds in his Model S P100D, though unfortunately didn't get the chance to test out 1/4 mile times due to changing weather.
To put things in perspective, his Model S was just 0.07 seconds slower than the Faraday Future prototype, but also 0.04 seconds quicker than Tesla's official 0-60 claim for flagship Model S.