TG's Rory Reid Thinks New Ford Mustang Would Be Better Off Being... Worse?

For the first time in its history, the Ford Mustang is available with right-hand drive from the factory and offered for sale around the world, including the United Kingdom.
It was therefore only appropriate that Top Gear's Rory Reid jumped behind the wheel of the sixth-gen Mustang to explore what it’s like on British roads and see if it is really worthy of all the hype.
In his entertaining review, Reid drives an original Mustang, the new Mustang EcoBoost and, of course, the thunderous, V8-powered GT and comes to the conclusion that perhaps the sixth-gen is a little bit too good.
Say what? Yep, Reid says that, because the new Mustang is so good, it detracts from that iconic, stripped-back Mustang experience that made the original muscle car such an icon. Watch the video after the jump to make up your own mind.