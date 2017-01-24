That's Ludicrous! Watch A Tesla Model S Hit 60 MPH In 2.389 Seconds

At the launch of the Faraday Future FF 91 at CES 2017, the automotive startup was eager to point out that its electric vehicle could accelerate to 60 mph in a blistering 2.39 seconds making it quick enough to become the world’s fastest accelerating production car. If it reaches production.
Not one to shy away from a fight, Elon Musk unveiled Tesla’s Performance Easter Egg this month for range-topping models and has managed to show that with a few software tweaks, the Model S P100D is actually even more rapid than the FF 91.
The Model S P100D in the video below is owned by the Tesla Racing Channel on YouTube and while at the drag strip recently, it recorded a Vbox-verified 2.389 second sprint time from a standstill to 60 mph (96 km/h), edging just ahead of the FF 91.
Making this feat all the more impressive is the fact that the Model S in question is a customer car and not a stripped-out prototype like the FF 91.
You’re up Faraday, try and beat this.