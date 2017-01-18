The Black Cuillin Is Coming To Geneva And Nobody Knows Anything About It
| By Sergiu Tudose |
You'll be excused for not knowing about Eadon Green. Neither did we before today. This -apparently new- company of which we know nothing, will be presenting a model called Black Cuillin Grand Touring at this year's Geneva Motor Show in March.
Media members will receive full specs and photographs of the Black Cuillin on Thursday, March 9th, 2017, the exact day the Geneva International Motor Show is set to open its doors to the public.
Aside from the pics and specs, we'll also be treated to the story of its conception, design and production, which is good seen as how we know absolutely nothing about it or its purpose within the automotive industry.
Geneva-bound visitors are invited to make their way to Hall 2, Stand 2242 on March 9th, in order to feast their eyes on the Black Cuillin. At the same time, you should also keep an eye on Eadon Green's official website, because that's where you'll be able to get all the info regarding this car as soon as the current live countdown stops.
As of right now, we are roughly 49 days away from seeing what this thing is.
H/T to Shachar
