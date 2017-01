The Crossover Toyota Prius-X You Never Knew You Wanted

PHOTO GALLERY

Taking the latest Toyota Prius and giving it a crossover-like appearance sort of defeats its purpose , but you have to admit that this creation, does look...umm...how should we put it, unique?What we have here is a Prius wearing a Dazer conversion by Car-Style, which as you can see, adds a 50mm suspension lift, plastic over-fenders, new bigger wheels with off-road tires, new front and rear bumpers with guards and a rugged roof rack.Appropriately dubbed Prius-X, it made its debut at the Sema show in Las Vegas and now is being exhibited at the 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon . We still don’t know if Dazer made any changes on the mechanical bits under the skin, but from the images, we can only spot a dual GReddy exhaust fitted.Now, part of me is saying I should mock it, but another part says it kind of looks interesting in a weird way - definitely more so than your run-of-the mill Prius. Feel free to tell me I’m wrong on not hating this jacked-up Toyota Prius, maybe I lack a taste in cars after all.