The Crossover Toyota Prius-X You Never Knew You Wanted

Taking the latest Toyota Prius and giving it a crossover-like appearance sort of defeats its purpose, but you have to admit that this creation, does look...umm...how should we put it, unique?
What we have here is a Prius wearing a Dazer conversion by Car-Style, which as you can see, adds a 50mm suspension lift, plastic over-fenders, new bigger wheels with off-road tires, new front and rear bumpers with guards and a rugged roof rack.
Appropriately dubbed Prius-X, it made its debut at the Sema show in Las Vegas and now is being exhibited at the 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon. We still don’t know if Dazer made any changes on the mechanical bits under the skin, but from the images, we can only spot a dual GReddy exhaust fitted.
Now, part of me is saying I should mock it, but another part says it kind of looks interesting in a weird way - definitely more so than your run-of-the mill Prius. Feel free to tell me I’m wrong on not hating this jacked-up Toyota Prius, maybe I lack a taste in cars after all.