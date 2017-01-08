The Effects Of Having Over 1,300HP On A Golf Aren't Always Positive

In drag racing circles, the times you post will always ultimately come down to how well your car can put down all of its power.
Take this turbocharged second-generation VW Golf, for example. While it does feature four wheel drive, a recent run on the dyno showed no fewer than 1,300 HP on tap, and those types of figures aren't always easy to control.
To be fair, it did manage to secure two very impressive runs last year, covering the 1/4 mile in 9.13 seconds with an exit speed of 167 mph (269 km/h) and then again in 8.89 seconds at 169 mph (272 km/h).
More recently, though, this Mtech Motorsport VW Golf took to the asphalt at the VW Action Show at Santa Pod Raceway, and once the lights turned green, well, let's just say that nothing went according to plan.
In other words, this custom Golf ran a 10.6-second quarter mile at 156 mph (251 km/h), while hardly moving in a straight line at all. Yikes.