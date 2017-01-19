The Grand Tour Episode 11 Trailer Is All About Used Maseratis

As hard as it is to believe, season 1 of The Grand Tour is almost finished with the 11th episode set to air tomorrow.
Throughout this season, we’ve seen Clarkson, Hammond and May sample some of the world’s finest automobiles and make the most of Amazon’s huge budget. Nevertheless, the trio have stuck to their roots with a number of budget car challenges as well and in episode 11, will revisit this popular format.
This week, The Grand Tour tent will be based from the shores of Loch Ness and see the hosts buy used Maseratis with their own money. They will then embark on a road trip in the three Italian sports cars in the North of France.
As per usual, the episode will also feature a track review of a promising new performance car; the Abarth 124 Spider, piloted by Hammond.