The Grand Tour Episode 9 Comes To Us From Nashville & Barbados

Amazon's The Grand Tour keeps soldiering on, bringing us new spectacles involving television's favorite “automotive journalists” ever week. The show is scheduled to air its ninth episode tomorrow, but before it does, it's released this trailer to give us an idea of what to expect.
This week's episode comes to us from Nashville, Tennessee – home of the NFL's Titans, the NHL's Predators, and Nissan's North American operations, to name but a few of the southern city's highlights. But the show's segments were filmed in Barbados.
Locations are all well and fine, but if we don't watch The Grand Tour for the sites as much as we do for the cars. And this latest episode will apparently feature the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, some earth-moving equipment, and the shell of an old Land Rover turned into some manner of watercraft.
Of course the antics of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May will make it all the more entertaining, and we're looking forward to watching it all come together. In the meantime, you can catch a glimpse of the action in the forty-second trailer below.