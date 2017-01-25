The Grand Tour Trio Let Loose In Three SUVs For Episode 12

It’s that time of the week again, The Grand Tour’s latest episode will be hitting screens across the world and looks to be just as exciting as the previous episodes.
Curiously, the tent this week will once again be based in Loch Ness, Scotland and the performance car test will involve a bright blue Lexus GS F. Will Clarkson criticize it like the BMW M4 GTS or be full of praise for the GS F, as with most of cars reviewed throughout season 1? We’re intrigued to find out.
Beyond this test, the main film of the episode will see Clarkson, Hammond and May driving a Jaguar F-Pace, Range Rover Autobiography and Bentley Bentayga through the stunning scenery of Germany and Austria. Alongside the on-road testing of the three SUVs, they will also be driving in and around a huge mine in order to test out their off-roading abilities.
As always, the episode will air exclusively on Amazon Prime so if you haven’t already signed up, be sure to do so.