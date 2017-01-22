The Inevitable Mercedes G-Class Replacement Looks Faithful To The Original

They don't make 'em like they used to, you say? They do when it comes to the most hardcore off-roaders. Or at least they have been. But that's all about to change – and that includes the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Like the Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender, the G-Wagen has been around for a long time – since 1979, to be exact – but it's bound for replacement in the near future. And here we have a spy video of the iconic sport-ute's replacement cold-weather testing in the snow... two of them, no less.
Still shrouded in swirly camouflage, it's hard to tell much as far as details go about the forthcoming next-gen Geländewagen from looking at this pre-production prototype, even from every which angle. But what we can tell from the overall shape is that it looks poised to remain faithful to the original we know and love – albeit updated for the modern era.
It still looks squared-off like the current model, but is expected to benefit from all manner of refinements. That can't be a bad thing, so long as it retains its gruff attitude and go-anywhere capability.
This isn't the first time that Mercedes has plotted to replace the old-school G. The vehicle we now know as the GLS was reputedly planned as a successor to the G-Wagen, but outcry from steadfast enthusiasts prompted Daimler to continue producing it – or having Magna Steyr continue producing it on its behalf, at any rate, just as it has for the better part of the past 40 years.
Look for the 2019 G-Class to bow as early as the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, and watch this space for more in the meantime.