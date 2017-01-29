The Last 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Just Sold For $157,000

Head down to your local Ford dealership and you can pick up a new F-150 for as little as $26,730. Opt for the Raptor (if you can get yours hands on one) and you'll be looking at a price tag of $48,860. But one example just sold at auction for $157,000.
The one-of-a-kind Raptor bears the last VIN in the production run, and was donated by Ford to benefit JDRF – the leading research fund for type-1 diabetes. The performance truck commanded a winning bid of $157,000 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale last week, accompanied by an additional, anonymous donation of $50,000, for a total of $207,000 raised for the charitable cause.
The winning bid was placed by one Sam Pack, chief executive of the Sam Pack Five Star Ford dealership in Carrollton, Texas, just outside of Dallas.
“Providing support to JDRF in its fight against diabetes is extremely important to my family and everyone at Ford Motor Company,” said Ford Performance marketing manager Henry Ford III. “The auction of this one-of-a-kind Raptor is a true testament to Ford’s commitment to JDRF and a great way to raise awareness for this extremely worthy cause.”