The New McLaren 720S Is Finally Leaked And Boy Does It Look Special

With McLaren already showing their new supercar to potential and future owners during special events in the USA, it was only a matter of time before it was our turn to see it prior to its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show.
The photo was posted by woppum on Instagram, showing an orange example of the allegedly-named 720S during a preview event.
Codenamed P14, the new McLaren is expected to offer 720PS (710hp) from its revised twin-turbo V8 while using the latest iteration of the company’s carbon monocoque, making it 18kg (40lbs) lighter than a 650S with comparable specification, tipping the scales at 1,283kg (2,828lbs) dry.
The new McLaren 720S is reportedly going to have one of the most impressive aero agendas in the market and a special “track” mode, just like the P1 did. The same reports go as far as claiming that the new model will be actually faster than the P1 around a track.
The whole design is certainly a departure from the 650S, with the body featuring much cleaner lines and a very different roofline, courtesy of the new Monocage II.
With the first leaked image already online, don’t be surprised if McLaren decides to reveal its new supercar earlier so stay tuned.