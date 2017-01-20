The Original Koenigsegg Prototype Sounds Amazingly Angry

This is Koenigsegg’s CC prototype, the first car the company made back in 1994, after only two years of work.
Originally painted silver, the Koenigsegg CC debuted with regular doors before getting a pair of dihedral ones, using an early version of the mechanism the company is adding to its supercars these days. Due to the light butchering of the body panels involved in the process of adding the new doors, the car had to be repainted in black.
It was then repainted again after a few years in this metallic brown it’s sporting today, and has spent the last decade or so at the Motala Motor Museum in Sweden.
The first Koenigsegg is also powered by a standard Audi 4.2-litre V8 paired to a six-speed manual of the same company. Koenigsegg reckons it makes around 350hp or about a thousand horses less than the monstrous One:1.
Christian von Koenigsegg said that at first he wanted to tune the engine to around 550 to 600hp but Audi didn’t want that so the supply deal went south. But even with just 350hp, that V8 sounds like a proper badass, somehow matching the early, slightly kitcar-ish looks of the first Koenigsegg.
After all, this is the one that paved the way to the modern Koenigsegg beasts.