The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is The Ultimate 911

Until the Widowmaker returns and Porsche unveils the new 911 GT2 RS, the current 991-generation GT3 RS acts as the ultimate, track-oriented 911 that can be driven on the road.
Although it perhaps isn’t as raw as the 911R due to its absence of a manual transmission, the GT3 RS is still exceptionally lightweight, looks crazier than any other 911 before it and has a naturally-aspirated six-cylinder engine that is certainly one of the best sounding motors on the market.
To discover just what makes the GT3 RS so impressive, Doug DeMuro recently jumped behind the wheel of an Ultraviolet example and took it out onto the street for some controlled hooning.
Despite the car being rear-wheel drive and having 500 hp, DeMuro immediately comments on how easy it is to drive and how much confidence it instils in a driver. It’s therefore not surprising that around racetracks, it can rival much more expensive mid-engined supercars.