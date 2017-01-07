The Real 'Miami Vice' Ferrari Testarossa Is Up For Grabs – Again

Few cars can lay claim to be as instantly recognizable as a white Ferrari Testarossa, and we can all thank Miami Vice for that.
This 1986 car, chassis #63631, is the actual ride of Crocket and Tubb in the popular TV show. Originally finished in black, the most famous Testarossa of them all is an early “mono-specchio”, or single-mirror, model with a tan leather interior.
The story goes that the car was repainted in white because the show’s director wanted it to be more visible during the night.
Powered by the a 4.9-litre flat-12, the Testarossa put out 390hp through a five-speed manual gearbox. Being almost 2m wide and featuring those trademark side intakes, it became a symbol of the 1980s.
After Miami Vice ended in 1989, the car was placed in storage from 1990 to 2015. Having covered just 16,500 miles since new, the Miami Vice hero car comes with all the necessary documentation that proves its authenticity, including a copy of the original title from Universal Studios, a Miami Vice bumper plaque, a windshield permit from the City of Miami and a letter from Ferrari North America.
The very same car was also featured a couple of months ago when it was offered in an auction, and then again a couple of years back, when it was listed on eBay for the ludicrous sum of $1.75 million. This time though Barrett Jackson is offering it on its Scottsdale auction with no reserve, so there's a chance someone will become the new owner of this classic.