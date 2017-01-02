The Ties That Bind: 2017 Mercedes E-Class Vs C-Class Vs S-Class Coupes

While a visual comparison such as this one can definitely help shine some light on the matter, there's no escaping the fact that Mercedes' new E-Class Coupe is remarkably similar to its C-Class and S-Class siblings.
You could argue that since all three belong in completely different segments, comparing them isn't exactly fair. However, visually, Mercedes have been on a unifying design path for quite some time, which meant that the E-Class Coupe was never going to shock anybody with its looks.
So does this mean there's less and less character to go around? Well, that's up to you to decide. In a nutshell, unlike the coupe versions of the C- and S-Class, the new E-Class features a third side window, slimmer taillights, a more muscular bonnet and less pronounced lines running down the sides. Still, unless you're a wiz at identifying small details such as these, you might easily mistake the all-new E-Coupe for the C- or S-Class, even though the latter might be easier to spot due to its girth.
Speaking of size, coming in at 4,826 mm (190 in) in length, 1,860 mm (73.2 in) in width and 1,430 mm (56.3 in) in height, the all-new E-Class is a bigger car than its predecessor, but also quite larger than the C-Class Coupe. The S-Coupe, while not as tall, is a full 201 mm (7.9 in) longer and roughly 40 mm (1.6 in) wider.
As for their cabins, you get much more of an S-Class vibe inside the new E-Coupe than you do inside the smaller C-Class. You've got four air vents in the E and the S and three in the C. The E and the S also share similar designs when it comes to their instrument panels and infotainment screens, whereas the main tablet display you get in a C-Class is styled similarly to the one in the A-Class.
In terms of value and performance, the E-Class doesn't share any power units (yet) with the S, though we could compare say the E 200 or E 300 Coupe with the C 200 or C 300, as they use the same engines.
Mercedes-Benz E 200: 2.0L, 184 PS (181 HP), 300 Nm (221 lb-ft), 0-100 in 7.8s, 240 km/h (149 mph), 6.0l/100 km (47.0 UK mpg) avg, 136g CO2 - €49,051 (DE)
Mercedes-Benz C 200: 2.0L, 184 PS (181 HP), 300 Nm (221 lb-ft), 0-100 in 7.7s, 237 km/h (147 mph), 5.3l/100 km (53.2 UK mpg) avg, 123g CO2 - €37,600 (DE)
Mercedes-Benz E 300: 2.0L, 245 PS (241 HP), 370 Nm (272 lb-ft), 0-100 in 6.4s, 250 km/h (155 mph), 6.4l/100 km (44.1 UK mpg) avg, 147g CO2 - €54,740 (DE)
Mercedes-Benz C 300: 2.0L, 245 PS (241 HP), 370 Nm (272 lb-ft), 0-100 in 6.0s, 250 km/h (155 mph), 6.3l/100 km (44.8 UK mpg) avg, 146g CO2 - €44,800 (DE)
In the end, it's all about perception. However, while there are plenty of similarities as well as differences between these three models, there's no denying the fact that even avid car enthusiasts might pause for a moment and try to figure out which of Merc's coupes it is they are looking at.