There Can Only Be One Winner In This Luxury Family SUV Test

Given that the luxury family SUV segment is quite large and extremely competitive, deciding on one overall winner is very difficult and it takes more than just a simple test drive.
The crew over at CarAdvice decided to take an assortment of premium models, including the BMW X5, Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne, Lexus RX and Jaguar F-Pace, to see which one came out on top.
They evaluated their functionality, practicality, fuel consumption, equipment levels, on-road dynamics and off-road prowess. The only issue we could raise is that of the presence of the F-Pace, which is more compact than family-sized.
So which one do you reckon came out on top?
We won't spoil the result for you, but we can tell you that the overall winner impressed everyone not by the fact that it did everything right, but simply by "doing nothing wrong" and proving competent during all tests.