There's A 1991 Honda Civic With Just 20k Miles For Sale On Craigslist For $5,500

If you're looking for a cheap and slightly used compact hatchback to take you from A to B, this Civic might do the job, even if it's 26 years old.
The car is being sold on Craigslist in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and the owner is actually interested in a trade as well, though he doesn't specify what he'd like to receive in return for his "super clean 91 Civic."
According to the ad, the car was previously owned by an elderly woman in Washington DC and was kept in a climate-controlled garage throughout its life. He also says that it's never been exposed to the elements, neither snow nor rain - or at least that's what the previous owner told him.
"This is the Holy grail of EF Honda," states the seller, before saying that he's already had some major cash offers for the car but is only interested in testing the waters at the moment. In other words, he'll only sell it if the right deal comes along.
Unfortunately he didn't post any images of the interior, but seen as how this is the 'DX' version of the Civic, we can tell you that it should feature cloth seats, and perhaps even power steering and a clock, both optional extras. By the way, the passenger-side mirror isn't missing, it was just optional back then.
Another optional extra was the automatic transmission, though that's not the case here since this car comes with a 5-speed manual and a cable operated clutch.