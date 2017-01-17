There’s A Pontiac Hiding Underneath This 300hp VW Rabbit Cabrio

If you're looking for something "different" and you've got $6k laying around, you might find this Mk1 VW Rabbit Cabriolet to be quite outlandish.
According to the Craigslist ad, this is a 1979 VW Rabbit on the outside and a...Pontiac Fiero on the inside. Basically, the owner dropped the body of the car most people outside North America know as the first-gen Golf onto a mid-engine Fiero chassis.
It's powered by a GM L67 V6 unit, albeit turbocharged instead of supercharged, like the original engine, and it's claimed to "run and drive excellent".
As for what else went into this project, you've got the turbo positioned above the decklid and the intercooler placed on top of the roll cage, which makes this thing look pretty wild. The seller also mentions that while this custom Rabbit is good for about 300 HP right now, the number could go up to 450 HP with a bit of work.
He also says the car might be able to run a 1/4 mile in the 10's, with some improvements, which would actually be very impressive considering the asking price.
Overall, this is obviously not a daily driver, but a side project car or something to build a hobby around, especially if you're into keeping up with sports cars on a drag strip in your $6,000 Pontiac V-Dub.