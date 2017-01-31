There's A Virtually Brand New Honda S2000 With Only 910 Miles For Sale In The USA

A factory fresh 2001 Honda S2000 with fewer than 1,000 miles on the clock is currently up for sale in the United States.
Listed by MotoExotica on its website and eBay page, the S2000 in question has had two owners since new and has only ever travelled 910 miles. It is also the desirable AP1 model which means its 2.0-liter, naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine delivers an impressive 240 hp and 153 lb-ft of torque and revs to a dizzying 9,000 rpm.
The vehicle was purchased new on April 8, 2001 from Mike Harvey Honda in Burlingame, California who says he garaged it and changed the oil every year. On August 4, 2015, the second owner, a Mr. Johnson, purchased the S2000 in Santa Maria, California with 884 miles on the clock and then sold it in June last year.
As the car has barely been used, both its exterior and interior are in mint conditions. It has also been fitted with a Comptech Sport cold air intake, a Comptech Sport exhaust system and a dealer-installed Stargard security system.
It will sell with the owner’s manual, a clean CARFAX vehicle history report and a California emissions report from August 2015.
If you’re in the market for one of the greatest sports cars of the last two decades, this could be the perfect chance to pick up a future classic. You'll just have to part with $42,900, well over its original MSRP.