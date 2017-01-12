These Are The Best One-Off Rolls Royces Of 2016

Practically every Rolls Royce that leaves the factory today is a bespoke creation, but the British luxury car maker can create some really special cars, if the customer is willing to pay for it.
In a world where exclusivity is considered to be the most treasured value, Rolls Royce has managed to build some truly unique versions of its models, satisfying the needs of its most demanding customers.
With the help of the company’s designers, engineers and craftspeople, Rolls Royce will practically let you do anything you want with its cars.
“In commissioning these extraordinary objects in close collaboration with our designers they create a timeless legacy, often profoundly inspired by the most important moments in their lives,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “Rolls-Royce will never stray from this path, ensuring the precious relationship between patron, house and artisan is never derogated by proliferation.”
Phantom Zenith Collection
In its last year of production, the Phantom Coupe and Phantom Drophead Coupe said goodbye in spectacular fashion with the Zenith Collection. The final 25 cars came with a meticulously engineered and crafted glass-shelf on the rear split tailgate to serve champagne while each car came with a single piece of the Phantom’s assembly line, complete with the exact co-ordinates from the place where the metal was extracted.
The Peace and Glory Phantom
This is one of the final bespoke Phantom Extended Wheelbase models, created for a customer in Vietnam. The company’s craftspeople were able to replicate the pattern of a tiger’s fur in the rear center console, with the rest of the cabin finished in a two-tone design of Moccasin and Fawn Brown leather which features multiple custom motifs stitched into the hide and laid into the veneer by hand.
The ‘Blue Magpie’ Phantom Drophead Coupe
Built for a customer in Taiwan, this Phantom Drophead Coupe comes with an exterior finished in Silverlake with an Andalusian White bonnet and an engraved Spirit of Ecstasy in gold. The headrests are embroidered with the blue magpie which lives only in Taiwan with the boot floor finished in teak with white maple inserts.
‘Dusk until Dawn’
To celebrate the opening of the Rolls Royce Summer studio in Porto Cervo, the company’s team created bespoke versions of both the Wraith and the Dawn. The Wraith is finished in a two-tone Premiere and Jubilee Silver paint on a very vibrant interior which combines Tailored Purple, Purple Silk and Powder Blue leather trim, with ostrich leather on the center consoles and door panniers.
The Dawn is finished in Emerald Green with matching interior accents on Seashell leather. The interior is also fitted with open-pore teak which is enhanced by a bespoke jewel with emerald stones and mother of pearl that adorns the display lid.
Rolls Royce Inspired By The Greats
Commissioned by a dealer in the Middle East, this Ghost pays tribute to the work of the great classical composers. A clef-like motif can be found both on the outside and inside where it’s adorned on the clock, laid in the wood and stitched into the headrests. One of the highlights is the barrel oak veneer dashboard panel which features a ‘folded back’ design, revealing underneath the dark ebony woodwork which is inscribed with the exact musical notation from the owner’s favorite piece.
Nautical Dawn for Pebble Beach
Inspired by the high-performance yachts, a nautical-themed Dawn was ordered from a customer in Florida. The car was delivered to her at the 2016 Pebble Beach and is finished in a combination of Arctic White with a Midnight Sapphire windscreen surround and bonnet. A teak rear deck, ‘Canadel’ teak interior panels and a cabin clock inspired by the owner’s favorite watch are included in the many bespoke details across the car.
Michael “Fux Blue” Pebble Beach Dawn
US collector Michael Fux ordered one of the boldest examples of the company’s bespoke designs. Fux even developed his own color, dubbed ‘Fux Blue’ which will remain exclusive to him alone, while the cabin’s fittings, leather and veneers are finished in Arctic White creating one of the most unusual vehicles in this list.