Thieves Steal Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat From Showroom Floor

Gone in 60 Seconds? Make that 90, as that's is how long these crooks needed to make a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat vanish from a dealership.Security camera footage shows two men breaking into the Highland Park, Michigan, Snethkamp's Ram City dealership, shortly after 1 am, on Tuesday,reports, by shattering a large glass door.One of the suspects can then be seen climbing inside a $75,000 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat , and seconds later, the other man pushed him out, where a van was waiting. The felons then used the vehicle to further push the muscle car down the street and into a tow truck.The police arrived at the scene shortly after, but it was already too late, as the suspects, along with their prize, disappeared into the night. The owner of the dealership, Mark Snethkamp, said that he hasn’t seen a break-in like this since the 1990s.", wrote WWJ News Radio 950's Vickie Thomas on Twitter, while releasing the security footage.The police are asking anyone with information to contact them, as the suspects remain at large.