This 3000HP Lexus RC F Will Send Your Head Spinning

Beyond having one of the world’s quickest Nissan GT-R's in its stable, EKanoo Racing also owns a truly ridiculous Lexus RC F with 3000 hp that it enjoys bringing to the drag strip.
Now, to call this dedicated drag car a true Lexus RC F would be a bit of a stretch. In fact, it probably doesn’t share a single component with a road going RC F and instead simply has bodywork resembling (but not identical to) the Japanese sports car.
Even considering that small point, it is hard to deny just how truly ferocious this beast is.
As soon as the driver hits the accelerator, it roars like a ferocious thunderstorm and accelerates off the line so rapidly that you could be forgiven for thinking it’s a missile in flight.
All told, it can complete the quarter mile in the mid-5 second range at 447 km/h (278mph), making even the most incredible road cars seem rather pedestrian.