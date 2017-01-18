This BMW/McLaren Supercar Mashup Doesn't Look Half Bad

For all its reputation as the purveyors of the “ultimate driving machine,” BMW has steered conspicuously clear of making a six-figure sports car to compete with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GT, Audi R8, and Porsche 911 Turbo.
Well, that is, with the exception of the i8, which is really another beast entirely.
That hasn't stopped fans of the Bavarian marque from imagining what such a vehicle would look like, and this latest impression comes from HugoSilva Designs.
What you're looking at is essentially a McLaren 12C (precursor to today's 650S), but with the nose of an M3 or M4 slapped on – complete with BMW's signature twin-kidney grille.
Just what a mid-engined supercar would need with that much cooling at the front, we don't know. But what we do know is that the resulting design doesn't look half bad – to our eyes, at least. The Bimmer's alloys and gold-painted brake calipers further drive the point home, and the white paintjob looks right at home, too – especially with what looks like a red leather interior: a favored combination on convertible Bimmers among certain customers.
Enthusiasts who know their history wouldn't find the notion of a McLaren/BMW supercar that outlandish, either. While the British outfit was tied for a long time to Mercedes, its first road-going supercar – the legendary McLaren F1 – was powered by a V12 engine sourced from (that's right) BMW.