This BMW/McLaren Supercar Mashup Doesn't Look Half Bad

Photo Gallery

For all its reputation as the purveyors of the “ultimate driving machine,” BMW has steered conspicuously clear of making a six-figure sports car to compete with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GT, Audi R8, and Porsche 911 Turbo.Well, that is, with the exception of the i8 , which is really another beast entirely.That hasn't stopped fans of the Bavarian marque from imagining what such a vehicle would look like, and this latest impression comes from HugoSilva Designs What you're looking at is essentially a McLaren 12C precursor to today's 650S), but with the nose of an M3 or M4 slapped on – complete with BMW's signature twin-kidney grille.Just what a mid-engined supercar would need with that much cooling at the front, we don't know. But what we do know is that the resulting design doesn't look half bad – to our eyes, at least. The Bimmer's alloys and gold-painted brake calipers further drive the point home, and the white paintjob looks right at home, too – especially with what looks like a red leather interior: a favored combination on convertible Bimmers among certain customers.Enthusiasts who know their history wouldn't find the notion of a McLaren/BMW supercar that outlandish, either. While the British outfit was tied for a long time to Mercedes, its first road-going supercar – the legendary McLaren F1 – was powered by a V12 engine sourced from (that's right) BMW.