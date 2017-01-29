This Electric Single-Seater Concept Is So Outrageous Lamborghini Could Actually Build It

As outrageous as the Huracan and Aventador are, the concepts, one-offs, and limited-edition supercars coming out of Lamborghini's low-volume production facility are some of the most extreme out there. We're talking about cars like the Veneno, Sesto Elemento, Egoista, and Aventador J – bonkers creations alongside which this concept would look right at home... thirteen years from now.
It's called the Bandido, and it's product of a joint effort between graduate design students Fernando Pastre Fertonani (who did the exterior) and Yangznan Kang (who focused on the cockpit). The two completed the project – with input, no less, from Lamborghini's own design department – while undertaking their Masters in Transportation and Car Design at the Scuola Politecnica di Design in Milan.
The design brief calls for “a hypercar for the year 2030,” and adopts a single-seat cockpit with a central seating position – not unlike the aforementioned Egoista, only open like an F1 racer. It also envisions individual hub motors in each wheel, with the bodywork designed to reflect that. Fortunately there still appears to be plenty of room in the back for a V10 or V12 internal combustion engine as well, which we can't see the engineers in Sant'Agata Bolognese giving up in the next dozen years (if they can help it).
That edgy bodywork, incidently, is designed to fit on top of a carbon-fiber chassis – not a passenger cell, mind you, like in the Aventador, but a fuselage running the full length of the vehicle, to which the aerodynamic appendages and rolling stock are mounted. Best of all, it's aggressive enough in its styling that we could actually see the Raging Bull marque produce just such a vehicle, however fantastical it may seem, even if it'd take until 2030 to make it happen.