This Electric Supercar Design Doesn't Look Like A Mercedes... But It's Still Cool

Ever wonder why Aston Martins tend to all look alike (until the arrival of the DB11 anyway), or why it's hard to tell an Audi A6 apart from an A8? It all comes down to brand identity. Designers pen their cars to be instantly recognizable as belonging to the brands under which they're produced and sold.
Apart from the Silver Star in the grille, this independent design for an electric Mercedes supercar doesn't look like much like a Mercedes to us. But that's alright, because it still looks pretty cool.
It's the work of designer Mihael Merkler from Gostivar, Macedonia. Conceptually speaking, it's about the size of a Lamborghini Huracan, and adopts a similar proportions. But this being an electric concept, it wouldn't have a solid mass of an engine block to fit in any one position, with individual hub motors and battery packs theoretically placed just about anywhere.
There are few elements about the design that remind us of any Benzes we've seen, and some of the features leave us scratching our heads. But it's still a slick design, so check it out in the image gallery below.