This Fat-Bottom 1989 BMW E30 Has An E36 M3 Engine, Lambo Doors And Testarossa Strakes

BMW’s E30 generation 3-Series has many fans, some of whom even see it as a collectible. Not this owner, who saw a 1989 325i Convertible as a blank canvas for what we can only describe as a kitschy build full of 1980s and 1990s tuning references.Lamborghini-style scissor doors; check. Ferrari Testarossa side strakes; check. A fat bottom Koenig-style body kit; check. Deep dish front and ridiculously deeper rear rims; check that too. Oh, did we mention that it also comes with a dab of late 1990s tech in the form of LCD screens incorporated in the headrests?The seller , who posted the ad on, saved the “for last, as this Bavarian Frankenstein features a BMW M3 E36-sourced straight-six engine under the hood.Said to be in 'excellent' condition with the odometer indicating 80,000 miles (128,747 km), this BMW E30 will set you back for a whopping $19,999, something the seller thinks is totally worth it:“No offers without seeing the car, it's worth every red cent, you'll obviously never see anything like this again. The body kit doesn't exist in the US, this is a strictly German wide-body kit.”