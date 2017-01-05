This Ferrari Study Brings The Daytona Shooting Brake Into The 21st Century

If you’re in the market for a new Ferrari with room for four people plus luggage, the GTC4Lusso is your only option. However, what if the Italian marque wanted to push the boundaries of the shooting brake and create a vehicle unlike any other?
Well, South Korean artist Jason Park has designed just that with what he dubs the Ferrari Vision Daytona 4S GTB.
Park has taken inspiration from the one-off Ferrari Daytona 365/4 GTB Shooting Brake of 1975 and imagined a modern-day interpretation designed to meet the booming Asian market and offering semi-autonomous driving, enough room for a family and with luggage space.
The end result is a bold concept with a frighteningly extreme front fascia that includes a mammoth grille, sleek headlights and a wraparound windshield. Of course, the key design feature can be found at the rear.
The Vision Daytona 4S GTB incorporates a Kim Kardashian-sized rear end that stretches out far beyond the rear wheels. Underneath the skin, there is seating for four adults and intriguingly, the rear passengers sit backwards in a heavily reclined position just above the rear wheels.
The end result is rather masterful and has us chomping at the bit to see if Ferrari ever intends on creating such a bold vehicle.