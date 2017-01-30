This Guy Stupidly Drove Nissan Through High Surf, Helicopter Had To Save Him

A man had to be rescued via helicopter after becoming stranded in his Nissan pickup on Humboldt Bay’s North Jetty in California last week.
In footage captured by local photographer Tyler Whiteside, the man in question could be seen driving along the jetty despite huge waves crashing into his vehicle and slamming it into the concrete barriers.
Despite the treacherous conditions, the man remained defiant and continued to drive along the jetty before the red Nissan got stuck. The driver then casually walked around the stranded pickup, seemingly looking for a way out of his predicament.
A couple walking on the beach called 911 and reported the incident and before long, local coast guards arrived at the scene but determined it was too dangerous to attempt a land rescue. Consequently, a helicopter had to be called in to rescue the man.
In a statement, the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay confirmed the news saying “The Coast Guard rescued a man from the Humboldt Bay north jetty Thursday after he became stranded in his vehicle during a period of high surf and high tide.”
Despite the high winds and waves, the pickup wasn’t swept away and as of late last week, remained on the jetty as recovery specialists waited for conditions to improve to retrieve it.