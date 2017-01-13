This Guy's Homemade Lego 2017 Ford GT Looks Pretty Neat

Ford may have teamed up with Lego to immortalize the GT, but there's a homemade project that looks even better than the original.
Featured on LegoIdeas, it was made by a user named Alex, who says it took 10 days and 950 Lego bricks to complete the 270 mm (10.63 in) long, 110 mm (4.33 in) wide and 80 mm (3.15 in) tall, 1:17 scale model.
"My version of this amazing vehicle also features opening scissor doors, trunk and hood, with a detailed (and somehow invented) engine (come on, Ford hasn't shown any images with the opened hood, so I guessed) and dark blue/black interior, as detailed and smooth as it gets," said Alex.
At the time of writing, the Ford GT has gathered more than 5,800 votes on LegoIdeas. With a little over 280 days left needed to reach the required 8,000 votes, it has a good chance of being put into production, even if it might suffer a few modifications on its route to the stores.