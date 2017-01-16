This Is The Facelifted 2018 Ford Mustang

Video footage of the facelifted 2018 Ford Mustang has surfaced on the web.
Pictured here in the promotional clip that was sent to us by Mustang6G is the 2018 Mustang GT 5.0 with the Performance Package.
From a first look, it appears that Ford has performed some tweaks to the front end, including revised headlamps that obtain a small kink on the bottom part, elongated LEDs, a redesigned bumper with different openings, and a resculpted hood. It does look kind of droopy, but it's probably best we wait for official photos before jumping into any conclusions.
On the opposing end, it seems like Ford redesigned the tail-lamps while retaining the three-unit look. We don't get any views of the interior, but some changes are expected inside too.
There have also been rumors swirling that Ford may drop the current 3.7-liter V6 leaving the 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-pot as the standard unit, as well as adopting the Ford and GM co-developed 10-speed automatic transmission already used in the Ford F-150 and the Chevy Camaro ZL1, but none of this has officially been confirmed yet.