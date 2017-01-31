This Is How The Bentley Continental Supersports Came To Life

Bentley's latest and most exciting model yet, the Continental Supersports, is not just extremely fast, but visually unique as well.
The two-door Bentley's appealing shape, which is characterized by the three lines that make any Continental instantly recognizable, is highlighted by the company's chief of Exterior Design, John Paul Gregory in a new video.
"The exterior styling changes for the Continental Supersports have been introduced to follow a function. To cool the immensely powerful engine we have introduced bonnet vents to enhance air flow. To improve aero dynamism we have introduced a rear spoiler", Gregory says.
Unveiled at the beginning of January, the all-new Bentley Continental Supersports needs just 3.5 seconds to reach 100 km/h (62 mph), and will top out at 336 km/h (209 mph). Power comes from a W12 engine which delivers a mind-blowing 710 PS (700 HP) and 1,017 Nm (750 lb-ft) of torque.
With more power on tap than a McLaren 675LT, the Bentley Continental Supersports also benefits from the torque vectoring system of the GT3-R, carbon ceramic brake discs, and 21-inch forged alloy wheels, in addition to an optional titanium exhaust system.