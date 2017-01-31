This Is How Dodge Saved 215 Pounds In The Challenger SRT Demon

In developing the craziest muscle car of its time, the upcoming Challenger SRT Demon, Dodge looked beyond simply upgrading its monstrous supercharged V8.
As previously reported, the Demon will also benefit from a significant diet and now details of this new weight-saving regime have emerged.
In order to drop 215 pounds from the car, Dodge immediately turned its attention to the cabin. For starters, the front passenger seat and seat belt assembly has been removed to shed 58 pounds. Additionally, the rear seat has been removed, saving 55 pounds, and a manual tilt-telescope steering wheel saves an additional 4 pounds.
Elsewhere, Dodge has stripped away a plethora of sound-deadening parts to save a further 18 pounds while also adding smaller brakes (saving 16 pounds) and a set of custom 18x11-inch wheels that cut a further 16 pounds. The audio system has also been reduced to just two speakers while the trunk lining and spare tire have been scrapped, resulting in a total weight loss of 232 pounds.
Understandably, the Demon will gain some 17 pounds compared to the Hellcat due to its flared front and rear wheel arches.
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be revealed at the New York Auto Show in April.