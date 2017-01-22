This Is How You Build 4.9 Km Of Road In Just Two Days

If you're keen on driving across Western Australia anytime soon, you can now take the new and improved Airstrip Road if you happen to be in Moora.
Moora is a small town, located about 177 km (110 miles) north of Perth. It's population is also small, with some 1,822 people living there according to the 2011 census. While they might be low in numbers, efficiency seems to be pretty high on their list of priorities.
The upgrade to Airstrip Road, measuring approximately 4.9 km (3 miles), was completed in just two days through the Roads to Recovery Funding Program, for a cost of $443,000 AUD ($335,000 USD).
If you're anything like us and you're curious to see how they went about completing the task, this video courtesy of the Shire of Moora will set you straight. A drone was on point to capture the action, and as you can see, the entire project was executed with extreme precision. It almost seems like given enough funding, that crew could build an entire road across any given location in record time.
And to think that some cities around the world have trouble dealing with potholes.