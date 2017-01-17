This Is The New Opel & Vauxhall Crossland X Sub-Compact Crossover

Vauxhall, the British alter ego of Opel, revealed the new Crossland X, a new compact crossover that will sit next to the Mokka X as the successor of the Meriva.
It may sound confusing at first, but Opel says that despite the Crossland X’s similar dimensions with the Mokka X, their new model is actually a rival to the likes of the Peugeot 2008 and the Renault Captur while the Mokka X, which is available with AWD, is rivaling the Nissan Juke and the Skoda Yeti.
So some of the key differences between the two siblings are that the new Crossland X will come only as a front-wheel drive model and will sit 70mm lower than the Mokka X, portraying this way its focus on family purposes.
The new Crossland X also shares its underpinnings with the upcoming Peugeot 2008 and the C3 Picasso, and the latest reports suggest that they will also share the latter’s engine range. Vauxhall didn’t share any powertrain details at this point.
The cabin is claimed to offer class-leading space, featuring things like a sliding rear bench and a luggage space of 410lt with the rear seats up and at their furthest position. Tech lovers will be pleased by all infotainment systems available as both of them will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while there is also a wireless charging point and the standard OnStar service.
The new Crossland X will also feature a wide range of driver assistance systems, including a 180-degree panoramic rear-view camera, advanced park assist, forward collision alert with pedestrian detection and autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, speed sign recognition and side blind-spot alert, among others.
Opel’s new baby crossover will be joined in autumn by the bigger Grandland X crossover which is set to rival the Seat Ateca and the Skoda Kodiaq. The new Crossland X will hit the market this summer.