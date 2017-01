This Is Tata's Strangely Named Xenon Yodha Pickup Truck

PHOTO GALLERY

Tata Motors have launched their first product this year, the Xenon Yodha, a rugged pickup truck that promises to be comfortable enough for everyday use.Available exclusively in the Indian market , where it comes in single cab and double cab configurations, priced from Rs 6.05 lakhs ($8,890) for the former and Rs 6.19 ($9,095) for the latter, the truck can also be specified in 4x4 and 4x2 versions, and it's capable of carrying a payload of 1,250 kg (2,756 lbs).The Xenon Yodha is powered by a 3.0-liter engine that develops a mere 71 horsepower and 223 Nm (164 lb-ft) of torque in BS-III, and 85 horsepower and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque in BS-IV guise, mated to a "rugged gearbox", as the automaker states.With 210 mm (8.3 in) of ground clearance, 16-inch tires, aa durable body supported by 4 mm (0.16 in) chassis frame, the automaker claims the Xenon Yodha is able to negotiate any terrains even when fully loaded.