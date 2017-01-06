This Is Tata's Strangely Named Xenon Yodha Pickup Truck

Tata Motors have launched their first product this year, the Xenon Yodha, a rugged pickup truck that promises to be comfortable enough for everyday use.
Available exclusively in the Indian market, where it comes in single cab and double cab configurations, priced from Rs 6.05 lakhs ($8,890) for the former and Rs 6.19 ($9,095) for the latter, the truck can also be specified in 4x4 and 4x2 versions, and it's capable of carrying a payload of 1,250 kg (2,756 lbs).
The Xenon Yodha is powered by a 3.0-liter engine that develops a mere 71 horsepower and 223 Nm (164 lb-ft) of torque in BS-III, and 85 horsepower and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque in BS-IV guise, mated to a "rugged gearbox", as the automaker states.
With 210 mm (8.3 in) of ground clearance, 16-inch tires, aa durable body supported by 4 mm (0.16 in) chassis frame, the automaker claims the Xenon Yodha is able to negotiate any terrains even when fully loaded.