This Is What A BMW M2 Loaded With Optional M Performance Parts Looks Like

If you're going for the full M Performance treatment on your M2 Coupe, while also adding a few custom bits from Akrapovic, you could end up with something like this.
The M2 Coupe you see here from BMW's Abu Dhabi showroom comes with the M Performance carbon fiber aero kit, carbon fiber mirrors, gloss black side flasher covers, M steering wheel, carbon gear shifter and Alcantara handbrake cover.
To spice things up even more, the owner chose to install an Akrapovic Evolution exhaust system and carbon fiber rear diffuser, while going with the M stripes on the customized Alpine White kidney grilles.
In other words, this is as "M" as the BMW M2 can get from a visual stand point. On the performance front though, you can't argue that it hardly needs any improvements at all, seen as how it's one of the most widely appreciated sports cars.
The M2 is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged straight-six, putting down 370 PS (365 HP) and a total of 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque thanks to an overboost function. It will accelerate from to 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill in just 4.3 seconds, as long as you opt for the optional 7-speed dual-clutch DCT gearbox.