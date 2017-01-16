This Lime-Green Brabus 650 Is One Seriously Radioactive AMG C63S

Taking the term "Green Hell" to a whole new level, this Brabus-tuned C63 S Estate is not for those who really want to go unnoticed during a school run.
It's not just the looks when it comes to this German super estate, even though there's plenty to say about that as well. What really matters on a Brabus product is the power upgrade, which is there to build on what regular AMG products can already achieve performance-wise.
The Mercedes-AMG C63 S in Estate form will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds without any modifications. It's still a very quick car, and it's all thanks to the 510 PS (503 HP) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque it sends to the rear wheels.
With the Brabus 650 tune, however, those numbers increase to 650 PS and 820 Nm (604 lb-ft), while the 0-100 km/h sprint time drops to 3.8 seconds. Top speed also gets a bump, as this family Estate will get you all the way up to 320 km/h (199 mph), if the law allows it.
As for its appearance, we're talking a whole lot of lime green with black racing stripes running all the way from the bonnet, onto the roof and on the tailgate. The rear diffuser, spoiler, mirror covers and front spoiler are all carbon fiber, while every inscription on the car is now black - which makes sense since chrome doesn't mix all that well with lime green.
This just might be one of the most radical-looking C63 S Wagons we've ever seen.