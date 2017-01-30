This Low Mileage 1966 VW Beetle Could Fetch Up To £20,000

A 50-year old Volkswagen Beetle with just 17,556 miles (28,254km) on the clock is getting ready to go under the hammer.
Listed by SilverstoneAuctions for their Race Retro Classic Car Sale, which kicks off on February 24 at Stoneleigh Park, Coventry, UK, this old Bug is expected to fetch between £15,000 and £20,000 ($18,815-$25,090).
And there's a good reason for that, as it seems to be in perfect condition, with the paint, chrome trim, wheels and the interior looking like new. We cannot say for sure if it was restored or just properly maintained, since the auction house has yet to provide any details on it, but whatever the story is, it could be a dream come true for the right buyer.
While the classic Beetle has aged perfectly, Volkswagen is currently considering a replacement for the new one, which could go down the electrification road, according to recent intel. However, it’s unknown whether it will adopt the MQB platform from the latest Golf, and other vehicles made under the Volkswagen umbrella, or use the dedicated MEB architecture, but the decision should be made soon, if the upcoming Bug is part of the company's electrified plan.