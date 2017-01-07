This Porsche Study Would Make For A Killer Ferrari 488 Rival

Porsche has long been rumored to be toying with the idea of producing a supercar to slot in between the 911 Turbo and the 918 Spyder. It may or may not ever get approved, but if it did, it could look something like this.
Designed by San Francisco-based artist Rene Garcia, the unnamed Porsche supercar concept envisions a rival to the likes of the Ferrari 488 GTB, Lamborghini Huracan, and McLaren 650S.
It strikes us as a suitable big brother to the 718 and, with a removable roof panel, its design even reminds us a bit of a Koenigsegg. Plus, with racing so close to Porsche's heart, the track version looks spot-on, too. It bears all the right proportions, as well as styling cues that look unmistakably Porsche.
Though Zuffenhausen could give such a project the flat-six from the 911 Turbo or GT3, what it would really need would be a V8 and, fortunately, it already has such an engines in stock: the 4.0-liter unit in the new Panamera would do the trick, if they could turn it around and tune it right for the application.
Unfortunately, with the purse-strings at the VW Group being rather tight in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal, such a project looks unlikely to get the nod at the moment.