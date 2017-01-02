This Rare Copper Corvette C1 Is Hitting The Auction Block

When you think of the first-generation Corvette roadster, you tend to imagine it in white and red – and if you really know your stuff, with a six-cylinder engine. But that wasn't necessarily the case, as this rare example is here to show us.
In its third year of production, Chevy dropped the 3.9-liter “Blue Flame” inline-six for a 4.3-liter small-block V8. And while the vast majority of the 700 examples made that year rolled out of the factory (then located in St. Louis, Missouri) came in that iconic combination of white over red, a handful – just 15 examples in 1955 – came in a shade called Corvette Copper.
What you're looking at here is the 22nd Corvette built that year. Located in Spain, it's been carefully restored, and as you can see, is presented in immaculate condition – resprayed in its original copper paint with creme interior and matching fabric roof. In stark contrast to the latest 'Vette that offers an eight-speed automatic, this one only has two. That's right: two speeds, engaged by an old-school torque converter.
Transmissions aside, it's a delicious specimen, and it's set to cross the auction block next month as part of RM Sotheby's Rétromobile sale in Paris.