This Scooter POV Ride Will Give You A Heart Attack

If you think you've seen people on scooters riding like their life depends on it, we raise you this.
Whatever the deal is with this guy, he's riding that thing like he stole it. In fact, there are plenty of analogies to be made, all perfectly appropriate - such as the Ethan Hunk quip.
The action also reminds us of that motorcycle chase scene in The Matrix Reloaded where Trinity is being chased by Agents on the freeway. By the way, remember Ghost Rider from those old Getaway In Stockholm videos? Yeah, that too.
We don't know who the person on the scooter is, much less why he was in such a hurry, but aside from the fact that what he did (riding like that) was extremely dangerous and irresponsible, we do have to give him props for determination and reflexes.
Also, the title of the clip would have us believe it wasn't as scary as it looks, but that really depends on your definition of "scary". We reckon it could have easily ended really badly for the rider.