This Stormtrooper Of A Jeep Wrangler Is $60,000 Worth Of Overkill

Typically, Jeep's Wranglers are sturdy go-anywhere vehicles that attract very little attention on the road. The following Wrangler, however, is far from normal. Like really, really, far...
Currently listed for sale on eBay, this Wrangler Unlimited Sport comes from Voltron Motors and features the tuning company’s 'Prestige Intimidator' upgrade package thatincludes numerous visual modifications as well as a plethora of performance-oriented upgrades.
On a visual front, the Wrangler has been adorned in a bespoke bodykit that incorporates overhauled front and rear fascias, a hood with a bulging power dome, wheels finished in blue and white and a set of absolutely massive off-road tires.
Other upgrades include front and rear Fox Racing shocks, a 4-inch lift, Alpine speakers, upgraded navigation system with Apple CarPlay and custom diamond-stitched leather.
Typically, a stock Jeep Wrangler Sport will start from $23,995. However, the various upgrades from Voltron have lifted the asking price to an unbelievable $59,900.
Although it’s easy to find more capable off-roaders for that price, few would turn heads quite like this one.