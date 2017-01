This Stormtrooper Of A Jeep Wrangler Is $60,000 Worth Of Overkill

PHOTO GALLERY

Typically, Jeep's Wranglers are sturdy go-anywhere vehicles that attract very little attention on the road. The following Wrangler, however, is far from normal. Like really, really, far...Currently listed for sale on eBay , this Wrangler Unlimited Sport comes from Voltron Motors and features the tuning company’s 'Prestige Intimidator' upgrade package thatincludes numerous visual modifications as well as a plethora of performance-oriented upgrades.On a visual front, the Wrangler has been adorned in a bespoke bodykit that incorporates overhauled front and rear fascias, a hood with a bulging power dome, wheels finished in blue and white and a set of absolutely massive off-road tires.Other upgrades include front and rear Fox Racing shocks, a 4-inch lift, Alpine speakers, upgraded navigation system with Apple CarPlay and custom diamond-stitched leather.Typically, a stock Jeep Wrangler Sport will start from $23,995. However, the various upgrades from Voltron have lifted the asking price to an unbelievable $59,900.Although it’s easy to find more capable off-roaders for that price , few would turn heads quite like this one.