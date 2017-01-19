This Study Would Make For An Awesome 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe

If you've ever wondered what a next generation Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe might look like if the automaker's designers ventured further away from their comfort zone, here's your answer.
These renderings were drawn up by Vladimir Panchenko, Artem Smirnov and Sergiy Dvornytskyy and posted on Behance, with each of the three designers responsible for different parts of the project.
Among the designs you'll also find a livery made specifically for the UAE police which actually looks very believable, especially given that forces such as the Abu Dhabi police already have the likes of the Rolls-Royce Phantom on their payroll - albeit only for tourists purposes.
Still, this is one extremely elegant and dare we say sporty-looking Rolls-Royce, with or without the police paint job. In a way, it sort of reminds us of the Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept, except that we can definitely spot plenty of Rolls-Royce design attributes.
Even the front grille, despite being less imposing than what you normally see on a Ghost/Wraith/Dawn/Phantom, helps you instantly recognize the design for what it is. Same with the headlights and the taillights, while the "coach" doors also make for a familiar sight.