Tom Hanks Is Getting A Free Fiat 126p From His Polish Fans Because Of Some Tweets

Sometimes, all you have to do to get a car for free is take a photo standing next to it and be a Hollywood star.
Tom Hanks certainly did both of them when he posted some photos of him on his Twitter, standing next to tiny Polski Fiats with a big smile on his face.
Little did the Oscar-winning actor know that this would lead to local fans raising money for them to buy, restore and ship one example to him in the U.S. as a gift, a movement lead by a 42-year old mother named Monika Jaskolska.
Jaskolska managed to raise more than $2,000 on Facebook in order to make it happen, as reported by NBC. After looking everywhere for the right car, she found a turquoise blue model in the northeastern town of Suwalki which she got for free.
Polish race driver Rafal Sonik said he’ll do the restoration for free while the Polish national airline LOT has offered to transport the car to the U.S. also for free, with the money raised to go to a local hospital.
It’s currently unknown if Tom Hanks even knows about the gift he’s going to get, with Jaskolska hoping to get the car to him soon.
I got a new car! Hanx pic.twitter.com/kzij8QEIyo— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) November 18, 2016
I'm so excited about my new car!! Hanx. pic.twitter.com/rNelj4qj9v— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) November 2, 2016
I got a new car! Hanx pic.twitter.com/4mZ7hhbW9F— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) October 29, 2016