Tourists Watch In Disbelief As SUV Rolls Off Australian Ferry [w/Video]

A group of backpackers in Australia have been left devastated after one of their rented SUVs rolled off a ferry near Australia's Fraser Island.
The moment was captured by backpacker Chloe Swift and shows the Toyota Land Cruiser slowly rolling off the back of the ferry and into the water. It then stayed afloat for about 30 seconds before sinking.
In a Facebook post, Swift said “Luckily nobody inside the car! But quite a few phones, debit cards, passports and valuables all gone.”
Speaking with the Brisbane Times, another tourist who was on board, Katrina Lawrence, said that the Land Cruiser began to slowly roll backwards at approximately 11 am. Despite one man's attempt to stop the vehicle by grabbing onto it, nothing could be done to stop it slipping off the back of the ferry.
According to Manta Ray Fraser Island Barges who operate the boat, an internal investigation has been launched.