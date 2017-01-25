Toyobaru Have No Plans For Turbocharged, Convertible BRZ & 86

Subaru has confirmed what was already on everyone's minds - the current generation BRZ won't get a turbocharged, STI or convertible version.
Speaking to MotorAuthority, unnamed officials within the Japanese automaker said the company will proceed with only the existing model for this generation. Since the BRZ is basically the same car as the Toyota 86, the same goes for the latter as well.
This means that the two affordable sports cars, which went through a mid-cycle facelift last year, will continue to come as two-door coupes, sharing the same 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine that pushes 200 to 205hp (depending on the model) to the rear wheels.
Whether the two companies will give the next-generations of the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 that have been already confirmed a turbocharged engine and a convertible body style, is anyone's guess at this point.
In the meantime, if you happen to be a BRZ or 86 owner on the lookout for more power, tuning companies should have you covered. Depending on your budget, the sky is the limit. And if you don't believe so, then you obviously haven't heard about the 86 powered by a 4.5-liter naturally aspirated engine, salvaged from a totaled Ferrari 458 Italia.