Toyota Adds Range-Topping 'Invincible X' Spec To Land Cruiser UK Range
| By Sergiu Tudose |
The new range-topping Toyota Land Cruiser Invincible X features both exterior and interior updates, all for the price of £57,880 OTR.
On the outside, the flagship Land Cruiser now boasts chrome door mirror casings, an exhaust tailpipe finisher and rear trim details, as well as contrasting black 18" Pinnacle alloy wheels.
Inside, buyers will enjoy the full-leather upholstery - available in Masari Black, Ortaka Ivory or in a two-tone black & brown combination. Other features include a Blu-Ray and gaming rear-seat entertainment system, triple-zone air conditioning, surround sound premium audio, a sunroof and the Toyota Touch 2 with Go multimedia sat-nav system.
Just like every other Land Cruiser model, the Invincible X comes with Toyota Safety Sense technology as standard, providing a Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist tech. Rear Cross Traffic Alert and a Blind Spot Monitor are also included in the new spec.
Powered by a 2.8-liter D-4D turbodiesel unit, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, the Land Cruiser Invincible X is built for off-road performance, maximized by its generous ground clearance of 215 mm (8.4 in) and ability to wade through water up to 700 mm (27.5 in) deep or climb slopes up to 42°.
While off-road, the Multi-terrain Monitor works with the Multi-terrain Select (Mud & Sand, Loose Rock, Mogul & Rock) in order to give the driver a better view or his surroundings - the driver can also view tire and body angle information on the instrument binnacle display.